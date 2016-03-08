Ronaldinho’s passport seized after his bank totals just €5

06 November at 14:35
Barcelona and AC Milan legend Ronaldinho is reportedly in trouble after it has been revealed that he has failed to pay off a roughly €2.3m debt after he and his brother were fined for environmental damage in 2015. The pair built a property without the required permits and planning in Porto Alegre.
 
The court at Rio Grande do Sul has now ordered for Ronaldinho’s passport to be seized and, when they attempted to reclaim the debt, they found just £5 in his bank account. This leads to speculation that the Brazilian is struggling with financial difficulties – yet there is no further information on the reports as of yet.
 
