Report: Ronaldo could rest in Juventus-Frosinone
14 February at 12:05According to Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo could rest for the match against Frosinone scheduled for tomorrow night at the Allianz Stadium. The reason, however, does not have its base in an injury problem, only in the need to manage the Portuguese striker in view of the crucial match of the season against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
According to the Roma-based paper, the only doubt remains the inclusion of Paulo Dybala in the starting line-up, who is, however, expected to take the last place in the attack alongside Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi, with Kean ready to come on the pitch at any stage of the match.
After 2592 minutes played, however, Ronaldo will be left out, as the player must get more than ready to challenge Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. CR7 is expected to start from the bench against Frosinone.
The 34-year-old has been one of the pillars of Allegri's team this season after arriving from Real Madrid last summer, scoring 20 goals across all competitions for the Bianconeri.
