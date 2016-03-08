Report: Ronaldo does not want to leave Juventus; the reasons

In the last couple of hours, there were rumours coming from Spain that spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo's intention of leaving Juventus at the end of the season, with PSG, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon reportedly following the situation.



However, Corriere dello Sport (via ilbianconero.com) clarified the situation in today's edition of the paper. According to them, in the mind of Ronaldo, the Bianconeri are the ideal team because to stay at great levels in Europe there is no other team (where he could go) that allows him to be so close to the possibility of conquering the sixth Champions League title of his career.



The only exception could be PSG in the event of the sale of Neymar but the tradition of Juve in the Champions League in recent years is much better than that of the French club.



Cristiano is convinced that little is missing to reach the roof of Europe arm in arm with the Old Lady and even if the 2019/20 campaign with a disappointment similar to that of the previous year, he will try again in 2020/21 with unchanged desire.