Report: Ronaldo married girlfriend Georgina secretly in Morocco
20 November at 14:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has secretly married his girlfriend Georgina in Morocco, as per Novella 2000 cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese star has been dating the 25-year-old for quite some time but as per the latest report, the former Real Madrid striker got married to his long-time girlfriend on August 29 in a secret ceremony in Morocco and now his wife also handle a lot of his professional dealings.
"I understand everything is changed since August 29th,” a person close to the affair confirmed to Novella 2000. “That day Cristiano went to Madeira with his lawyers and changed the will to protect Georgina. Before that, all his assets have been managed by his mother but from that day, he changed some provisions and inserted Georgina in the affairs as well.”
Georgina is the mother of Ronaldo’s fourth child Alana, who was born onNovember 12, 2017.
