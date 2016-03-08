Report: Ronaldo plays key role in De Ligt’s Juve transfer
01 October at 18:12Star striker Crisitiano Ronaldo has played a key role in persuading former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt to come to Italian Serie A giants Juventus, as per Tuttosport.
The Dutch international was linked with a number of major European clubs including French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona during the recently concluded transfer window, but instead decided to join the Turin-based outfit.
As per the latest report, playing alongside Ronaldo was one of the key factor which made De Ligt chose Juventus over other clubs.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments