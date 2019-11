To stay on top, Juventus are constantly monitoring the transfer market for new opportunities. The management is working at full speed to identify potential signings to strengthen the squad, not just for January, but also for the summer.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror in England, the Bianconeri have prepared a plan to bring back Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his stamp of approval, pushing the Turin side to make it happen.