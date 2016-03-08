Report: Ronaldo to play against Bologna. Here is when he will rest...

Juventus played against Atletico Madrid this past week in the UEFA Champions league (the opening game was played in Spain) as the bianconeri lost by a 2-0 score line. This was a pretty heavy defeat for Juve as Max Allegri's side will now have to respond in the right way. Juve will be taking on Bologna next in the Italian Serie A as many people have been wondering if Ronaldo will be given some rest. This doesn't seem to be the case as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start once again for the bianconeri in their game against Bologna. It seems like the Portuguese legend will play alongside Croatian star Mario Mandzukic as Paulo Dybala will likely be on the bench once again.



WHEN WILL HE REST? - After the Bologna game, Juve will play against Napoli as once again, Ronaldo should start. Max Allegri might give him some rest just before the Atletico Madrid return leg game as Juve will be taking on Udinese in the Italian Serie A. More to come on the matter soon...