Report: Ronaldo want Juve to sign this former Real Madrid star
19 September at 13:35Cristiano Ronaldo might not be the only player Juventus sign from Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward has reportedly urged the Serie A side to sign James Rodriguez according to a report of Don Balon.
The Colombian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. This season will be the final one in this loan deal, and the German side will have to sign him permanently next summer.
Cristiano wants Juve to make a swift move and sign the attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger and a forward before the Bundesliga champions do.
Real Madrid's £71 million signing was loaned out to Bayern on a 2-year loan deal last summer. The German side were also given an option to buy him permanently for €35.2 million in the summer of 2019, and it is highly likely that they will be taking that option.
Juventus will have to act fast if they want to sign Rodriguez as he is enjoying his time at Bayern and will sign a permanent deal whenever he is offered.
