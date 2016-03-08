Report: Ronaldo wants to bring a Brazilian star with him to Juve
06 July at 21:15Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve, a deal inches closer and closer as each day goes by. Ronaldo has found a total agreement with the bianconeri (on a 30 million euros per season salary) but Juve still have to wait for Real Madrid's green light.
According to Spanish news site Don Balon (via IlBianconero), Ronaldo would like to bring one of his Real Madrid teammates with him in Turin: Brazil star left-back Marcelo.
Don Balon add that if Alex Sandro does leave Juve this summer, then a Marcelo move could be on the cards. Let's not forget that many EPL clubs like Alex Sandro a lot as he had a disappointing season in Turin. Juve will have to act quick as Manchester United have interest in both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo (as well as Alex Sandro too). There should be more to come soon as Ronaldo's move to Juve seems closer and closer...
