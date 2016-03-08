Report: Sampdoria agree deal to sign West Ham midfielder

Sampdoria and West Ham have reached an agreement for the transfer of Pedro Obiang.

The former Sampdoria midfielder is set to make return to his old club after a three-year spell at the club.



According to Sky Sport, the Italians have agreed to sign the player on loan with option to buy. The cost of the whole operation is in the region of € 11 million.



Sampdoria will reportedly pay € 2 million for the player’s loan and will make his move permanent for € 7 million at the end of the season.



​Sevilla, Villareal, Fulham and Lille were also interested in signing the talented midfielder who, however, has opted to make return to the Marassi three years after his exit from the club.

Obiang has already 99 appearances in Serie A with four goals and seven assists. The 26-year-old has played 67 Premier League games with West Ham scoring three goals.

