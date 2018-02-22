Report: Sampdoria line up bid for ex-Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona target
10 May at 17:05According to the latest reports from Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX, Sampdoria have identified Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes as one of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Dutchman has been in outstanding form for Massimo Carrera’s side this season, having scored 21 goals and contributed ten assists in 37 appearances.
Indeed, the Amsterdam native has been targeted in the past by several European heavyweights such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona, though no such move ever materialised. However, Calciomercato.com reporter Lorenzo Montaldo believes Samp are seriously interested in luring him to Serie A.
The 26-year-old’s contract is due to expire next year (June 2019), so there is a very real possibility that he will be allowed to leave the Russian Premier League side for a relatively low fee come the end of the season. He is said to be demanding an annual salary of around €2.5 million, but only time will tell whether the Blucerchiati can agree a deal or not.
(Il Secolo XIX)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
