Report: Sampdoria’s Di Francesco to lose job in case of Verona defeat
04 October at 17:57Italian Serie A club Sampdoria are likely to let go manager Eusebio Di Francesco in case of a defeat in the team’s next league fixture against Verona on Saturday, as per Gazzetta.it.
The 50-year-old is under immense pressure after the Blucerchiati suffered five defeats in first six matches in the league competition which left them bottom of the Serie A table.
Therefore, as per the latest report, defeat in the next match against Verona will bring an end to Di Francesco’s time at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
The report also stated that the former Lazio manager Stefano Pioli is the likely candidate to replace Di Francesco.
