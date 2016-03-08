Report: Sarri could ask for Mertens at Juventus
07 January at 23:00Dries Mertens' future at Napoli is yet to be decided, as the Belgian's contract will expire in the summer. Inter and Roma are keeping tabs on the striker's situation, but in recent hours, there have also been talks about a potential move to Juventus.
In an interview with Radio Sportiva (via Calciomercato.com), Lorenzo Insigne's former agent Antonio Ottaiano made it clear that the Bianconeri shouldn't be ruled out: "A surprise could be the arrival at Juventus on a free transfer per Sarri's request". '
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments