Report: Sarri could ask for Mertens at Juventus

07 January at 23:00
Dries Mertens' future at Napoli is yet to be decided, as the Belgian's contract will expire in the summer. Inter and Roma are keeping tabs on the striker's situation, but in recent hours, there have also been talks about a potential move to Juventus.

In an interview with Radio Sportiva (via Calciomercato.com), Lorenzo Insigne's former agent Antonio Ottaiano made it clear that the Bianconeri shouldn't be ruled out: "A surprise could be the arrival at Juventus on a free transfer per Sarri's request". '

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.