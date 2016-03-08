Report: Sarri high on Real Madrid's wish-list?

According to the latest reports in Italy and Spain, it seems like Maurizio Sarri is pretty high on Real Madrid's wish-list as he is one of the main candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane.



Mauricio Pochettino has always been the favorite but it doesn't seem likely that he will leave Tottenham since he recently renewed his contract with the Spurs. According to Cadena Cope, Pochettino isn't an option anymore as Sarri's name is becoming more and more likely after his move to Chelsea failed to happen...