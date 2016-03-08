Report: Sarri in Italy for Juve talks?

Maurizio Sarri just recently won the Europa league with Chelsea but it seems like the Italian tactician is set to leave London in order to return to Italy. According to La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Sarri was spotted at the Palazzo Parigi hotel in Milano.



The interesting fact about this? This is where Juve director Fabio Paratici often goes for negotiation purposes. It seems like Sarri is inching closer to Juve as it has been reported that the ex-Napoli boss could in fact sign a two year deal (with an option for a third year) with the bianconeri worth 6 million euros plus bonuses per season. Chelsea want to get a compensation for Sarri but this shouldn't be much of an issue considering that both clubs still have to have talks concerning Gonzalo Higuain (as well as Emerson Palmieri perhaps). With Max Allegri now gone, Sarri inches closer to the bianconeri. More to come on the matter very soon...