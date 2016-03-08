Report: Sarri is ready to give Morata a chance at Higuain's expense?
28 July at 19:35It took a long period of time but ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is now the Chelsea head coach. It is not a secret that Sarri has his eyes on many Serie A players as it has been reported that he would love to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. AC Milan are also very interested in the Argentine striker as it is now in Juve's hands.
SARRI READY TO GIVE MORATA A CHANCE? - According to the London Evening Standard (via GazzaMercato), it seems like Sarri might be willing to give Alvaro Morata a chance to succeed within his squad. Let's not forget that Morata arrived last summer from Real Madrid as he had a season to forget with the blues. If this truly is the case, then this would mean that Chelsea would not make any new advances for Higuain. It's clear that if Chelsea sign a new top striker then Morata would have to be sold. This might not be the case anymore as Sarri seems ready to give him a chance. Time will tell as Milan looks on...
