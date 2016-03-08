

Now, Abramovich will have to negotiate with De Laurentiis directly, and the latter has no intentions of making any discounts, waiting for an appropriate compensation. Chelsea want the manager but at the same time, don't want to pay to get him.



Chelsea have, therefore, turned to the lawyers of Maurizio Sarri, instructing them to study the situation and check if there are any ways allowing Sarri to leave Napoli.



Meanwhile, Conte remains on standby, waiting for the situation to be resolved: only then will Abramovich let him go.