Report: Sarri to Chelsea hits stalemate
02 June at 12:10As Chelsea have decided not to continue with Antonio Conte, the Stamford Bridge side are looking for a new manager ahead of next season, with Sarri looking like the current favourite. Check out our gallery to see the candidates to replace Conte.
Despite the FA Cup victory, it looks like Conte will part ways with Chelsea this summer, after two years at the club, winning Premier League in his first season.
Chelsea have identified Maurizio Sarri as the perfect replacement, although a deal remains complicated since the manager is still under contract with Napoli, even though the Partenopei have already replaced him with Ancelotti. Sarri's release clause was valued at €8m, as it expired yesterday midnight.
Now, Abramovich will have to negotiate with De Laurentiis directly, and the latter has no intentions of making any discounts, waiting for an appropriate compensation. Chelsea want the manager but at the same time, don't want to pay to get him.
Chelsea have, therefore, turned to the lawyers of Maurizio Sarri, instructing them to study the situation and check if there are any ways allowing Sarri to leave Napoli.
Meanwhile, Conte remains on standby, waiting for the situation to be resolved: only then will Abramovich let him go.
