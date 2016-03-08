Report: Sarri to Chelsea next week?
30 June at 22:47Maurizio Sarri has been "close" to Chelsea for weeks now but it finally seems like a deal is on the verge of finally happening. According to the latest Italian reports, as well as the Telegraph, it seems like Sarri will become Chelsea's boss this coming week.
Antonio Conte is still currently under contract with the blues but, if they do finally find a deal with Maurizio Sarri, then he will be released from his position. As was previously reported, it will cost Chelsea a lot to sack Conte and hire Sarri but that's what their plan is.
Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentis was reportedly waiting for July to come first before letting Sarri leave (because of Hysaj's and Albiol's release clauses) as it now seems like he is willing to accept 5 million euros for his coach. Time is going by and it now seems like Sarri will finally become Chelsea's new head coach.
Chelsea's first pre-season game of the season will be on July 23rd in Australia.
