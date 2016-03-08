Report: Sarri very close to Chelsea, club legend to be his assistant
15 June at 10:55Former Napoli manager Marcelo Bielsa is very close to being the new Chelsea manager, with Gianfranco Zola set to be his assistant at Stamford Bridge.
The partenopei appointed Carlo Ancelotti as the club's manager some weeks ago, axing Sarri from his post. The Italian though, has drawn strong links with Chelsea over the last few weeks, with Antonio Conte set to get the axe there.
Corriere della Sera report that an agreement between Sarri and Chelsea is very close and he'd have Blues legend Gianfranco Zola as the assistant at Chelsea.
Chelsea will pay Conte's 9 million euros termination and will pay Sarri's lowered release clause to Napoli.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments