Zenit continue to press for Maurizio Sarri, who left Napoli earlier today. However, the manager is waiting for a certain club, putting his Russian plans on hold

Sarri will certainly not remain at Napoli, with the club just announcing the appointment of Ancelotti. However, it remains to be seen how the separation between Sarri and Napoli will be like, referring to the €8m release clause Sarri has in his contract. Should the manager agree to join Zenit for a salary of €4m per year, then the Russian side would have to find an agreement with Napoli, one way or another.

In fact, Zenit will invite Sarri to St. Petersburg to let him know about the club's facilities, as well as the city, with the hope that the coach will accept the transfer. At the moment, Sarri have only received an offer from Zenit, so it remains the only concrete solution.

However, Sarri seems to be stalling the move as he's waiting for a signal from London. The Chelsea move is still considered possible by the manager, although time is moving fast.