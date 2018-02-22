Report: Sarri wants Higuain if he joins Chelsea
13 May at 17:40Maurizio Sarri will meet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis next week. The Italian tactician will decide his future during next week’s meeting.
Napoli will offer him a new deal but money is no problem for the Italian manager who wants
Napoli to sign a few top players to become Scudetto contenders.
That’s the main reason why Sarri is not on very good terms with De Laurentiis at the moment. The partenopei president has already announced that the club’s policy won’t change and that the club will sign promising players rather than top stars next summer.
Chelsea are being linked with hiring Sarri who can leave Napoli by paying a € 8 million release clause by the end of the month.
According to Tuttosport Sarri is one of Chelsea’s leading candidate to replace Conte and in case he’d join Chelsea Sarri would demand the signing of Gonzalo Higuain who can leave Juve for € 50 million.
Higuain became the best ever scorer in the history of Serie A in the 2015/16 campaign when he was playing at Napoli under Sarri.
