get

Maurizio Sarri is getting closer and closer to Chelsea. The former Napoli coach already has an agreement with the London-based club, but he has not yet received the go-ahead from Aurelio De Laurentiis.Despite the fact that the clause of the Tuscan technician has expired, in fact, the number one of the Neapolitan has not yet opened at the departure of his former 'tactical guru'.In the event that he is finally cleared to depart, Sarri would immediately knock on Juve's door toboth Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. It is no coincidence that the contacts between Juventus and Chelsea for the two players have already started. The arrival of Sarri in London can speed up both negotiations.Higuain set the Serie A record for most goals in a season while playing under Sarri. The young Rugani (23 years) was given a larger role on the Juve backline this season, appearing 22 times in league play.