Report: Sassuolo interested in signing Napoli winger

28 December at 10:55
Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo are interested in signing league rivals Napoli’s out-of-favour winger Amin Younes in the January transfer window, as per SassuoloNews.net cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 26-year-old has been struggling to cement his spot in the starting XI at the Naples-based outfit in the ongoing campaign where he has played just 148 minutes of first-team football.

As per the latest report, Sassuolo are interested in signing the former Ajax winger and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.

