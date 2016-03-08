Report: Sassuolo interested in signing Napoli winger
28 December at 10:55Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo are interested in signing league rivals Napoli’s out-of-favour winger Amin Younes in the January transfer window, as per SassuoloNews.net cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old has been struggling to cement his spot in the starting XI at the Naples-based outfit in the ongoing campaign where he has played just 148 minutes of first-team football.
As per the latest report, Sassuolo are interested in signing the former Ajax winger and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
