Inter are interested in signing Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano. Davide Lippi, the agent of the player, confirmed yesterday that the nerazzurri want to sign him but according to Il Corriere dello Sport the neroverdi demand € 30 million to sell Politano. Inter are going to make an official offer in the coming days but the first proposal of the Serie A giants will be a lower one with a player included in a swap deal.