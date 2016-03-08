Report: Schalke interested in signing Juventus centre-back
28 December at 15:00German Bundesliga outfit Schalke are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ young centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkish international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe.
As per the latest report, Schalke are also interested in signing Demiral but it is believed that the Turin-based outfit are not willing to let the Turkey international leave the club any time soon.
