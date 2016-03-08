Report: Severance pay holding up Higuain-Bonucci-Caldara deal
31 July at 22:25Milan and Juventus have been working hard to try and get a deal done that would see Leonardo Bonucci join Juve and Mattia Caldara\Gonzalo Higuain join Milan. It now seems like everything is practically in place as all the involved parties seem to have found agreements with their respective new potential teams. What's holding up the deal? Well it seems like there is one last thing that still has to be agreed upon: Gonzalo Higuain's Juve severance pay. As Milannews.it and Sky Sport revealed, talks are ongoing as this is what's holding up the deal at the moment.
Sky Sport have added that a deal likely won't occur today as Juve and Higuain's brother still need to find an agreement. It is more likely that a deal could be found tomorrow. Milan and Juve fans will still have to be a little patient as there are still a few things that need to be agreed upon. Marotta put the brakes on a deal earlier on as he said that Higuain's deal to Milan "wasn't done yet"...
