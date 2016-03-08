Report: Sevilla come calling for Inter Milan midfielder
18 June at 21:25Inter Milan continue to try and shuffle up their side and look near to a deal for Roma’s Radja Nainggolan. This means that Inter may have to offload some players in the Summer to balance the books.
Once such player could be midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Brozovic, 25, is currently at the World Cup on internation duty with Croatia. We revealed last week that Brozovic’s agent stated that “several big clubs follow Marcelo” and latest reports could reveal one of those clubs.
According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Sevilla are interested in making a move for Brozovic. The Spanish club are constantly searching for additions to help them pile pressure on the likes of Atletico, Barca and Madrid in La Liga. Brozovic could be a perfect fit and if Sevilla make an appropriate bid, negotiations could truly get underway.
Marcelo Brozovic scored four times and assisted nine for Inter in the 17/18 Serie A season; whilst complete an average of 53.7 passes per game; with an accuracy of 87.9%. He played an average of 2 key passes, 4.2 long balls and 1 cross per game; making him a great potential addition to Sevilla’s team.
