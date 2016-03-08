As revealed by Radio Sevilla , Lazio also offered the Spanish side Felipe Caicedo. In fact, head coach Machin had even approved the transfer, but it eventually failed to materialize as Sevilla opted not to sign the striker.

Instead, they might AC Milan's Andre Silva, who they were able to land on a loan with a hefty option to buy. Reports suggest that the Rossoneri could cash in €35-40m, should Sevilla decide to redeem the clause at the end of the season.

During the summer, Lazio and Sevilla were negotiating on several fronts, including the purchase of Correa for the Biancocelesti and the rejected offer for Luis Alberto. However, according to the latest reports, these were not the only negotiations between the clubs.