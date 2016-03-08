Report: Sevilla’s Hernandez open for MLS move
03 December at 12:55Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s newly-signed striker Javier Hernández has revealed that he is open for a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the near future.
The 31-year-old expressed those views while talking to the media cited by Calciomercato.com where he termed MLS as a league which is always grown.
"I always think about my future,” he said. “Major League Soccer is a league that is growing. It 'an opportunity."
Hernandez has just joined Sevilla from English Premier League outfit West Ham United in the summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €7.75 million.
