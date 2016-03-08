According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Sevilla have identified AC Milan central defender Mateo Musacchio as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.The Argentine is unhappy with his situation given how little first team football he was afforded last season, firstly by Vincenzo Montella and then Gennaro Gattuso.Indeed, the Andalusian side are looking to replace Barcelona-bound Clément Lenglet with someone who has experience of playing in La Liga. Musacchio fits that bill, having spent much of his career at Villarreal. Having said this, Milan do not view his sale as a priority as they might want to hold on to him for the time being...(Tuttosport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)