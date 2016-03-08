Report: Shevchenko another candidate for AC Milan job?
09 May at 12:05Andriy Shevchenko, current coach of the Ukrainian national team, also joins the list of those who would happily train AC Milan. Today's edition of Tuttosport pointed out the words of the former striker to DAZN as evidence of this.
However, it is obviously difficult for this to happen in the short term, as the Rossoneri legend has a very specific goal at this moment: to win a place for the next European Championship with his Ukraine.
