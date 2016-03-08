Report: Shevchenko another candidate for AC Milan job?

09 May at 12:05
Andriy Shevchenko, current coach of the Ukrainian national team, also joins the list of those who would happily train AC Milan. Today's edition of Tuttosport pointed out the words of the former striker to DAZN as evidence of this.

However, it is obviously difficult for this to happen in the short term, as the Rossoneri legend has a very specific goal at this moment: to win a place for the next European Championship with his Ukraine.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.