Report: Silva unlikely to extend contract with PSG
08 October at 18:35French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Thiago Silva is unlikely to extend his contract with the club, as per L'Equipe.
The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the French club, but as per the latest report, PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo is not convinced with the idea of extending the former AC Milan defender’s contract.
However, the report further stated that the French club is working on extending contracts of defender Marquinhos—for two seasons—and midfielder Marco Verratti—for three years.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments