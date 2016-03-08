Report: Simeone likely to leave Atletico in summer of 2020
06 December at 13:30Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone is likely to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 49-year-old is being termed as one of the best managers in the world of football currently and has been with Atletico since 2011.
As per the latest report, Simeone—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022—is likely to leave the Los Rojiblancos next summer.
Simeone has been linked with a managerial job at English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal in the recent past.
