Report: Simeone likely to leave Atletico in summer of 2020

06 December at 13:30
Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone is likely to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 49-year-old is being termed as one of the best managers in the world of football currently and has been with Atletico since 2011.

As per the latest report, Simeone—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022—is likely to leave the Los Rojiblancos next summer.

Simeone has been linked with a managerial job at English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal in the recent past.

