Report: Simeone likely to leave Atletico in summer of 2020

Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone is likely to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com The 49-year-old is being termed as one of the best managers in the world of football currently and has been with Atletico since 2011.As per the latest report, Simeone—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022—is likely to leave the Los Rojiblancos next summer.Simeone has been linked with a managerial job at English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal in the recent past.