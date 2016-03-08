Report: Solskjaer wants United to sign Juventus target Sancho
16 September at 19:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has asked the club to sign German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho next summer, as per ESPN.
The Red Devils have had a quite summer transfer window where they only managed to sing Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Aaron-Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea.
The Manchester-based club let go striker Romelu Lukaku leave on the final day of the transfer window and could not sign his replacement.
He was not the only major player left without his replacement coming in the club as Alexis Sanchez also left the club after the closure of English transfer window.
As per the new development, United manager Solskjaer has identified Sancho as one of the replacement for the outgoing duo.
The England international has attracted interest from Italian Serie A side Juventus in the recent past as well.
Sancho is not the only player who Solskjaer wants to sign for the club as he is also keen on bringing James Maddison from Leicester to the club in the summer of 2020.
