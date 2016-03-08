Report: Spalletti and Icardi set to leave Inter at the end of the season
03 March at 14:00Inter lost 1-2 against Cagliari on Friday and allowed AC Milan to overtake them in the Serie A standings. Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti is now back in the centre of attention. The management has always reiterated their confidence in the coach, giving him only one condition: qualify to the Champions League.
The former Roma man will stay until the end of the season and then leave, according to Corriere della Sera, with Massimiliano Allegri being the favourite to replace him at the San Siro. Spalletti will play for a lot in the next league games but he must also not snub the Europa League, which could be a valuable opportunity for the Nerazzurri to qualify to the Champions League.
Meanwhile, the fracture between Mauro Icardi and Inter remains clear. He could return to training immediately but it is up to him to decide. His return is a distant hypothesis. The fracture is clear and nobody wants to make a step back, the situation is frozen and Inter cannot force him to play if the forward continues to feel he is in pain. He is too convinced: at the end of the season, he will leave, along with Spalletti.
