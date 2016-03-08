Report: Spanish giants Atletico Madrid increase interest in Milan flop
01 July at 11:45In what will come as a surprise to many, according to the latest reports this morning from Tuttosport, Atletico Madrid are considering a surprise move for AC Milan’s Nikola Kalinic.
Kalinic has struggled since signing for AC Milan, on loan with a reported €25m obligation to buy. The ex-Fiorentina star and Croatia international, who was sent home from the World Cup for refusing to come on as a substitute.
Kalinic would likely be available at a discount and the 30-year-old could re-find his form in a move to Spain. With a different style of play to adapt to, perhaps Kalinic will succeed where he failed at Milan.
Kalinic scored 27 goals in 69 games for Fiorentina in the league, scoring 37 in 86 during his time at Dnipro.
AC Milan will have to sell players in order to fund their transfer window after facing punishment from UEFA for breaching the regulations of the Financial Fair Play rules.
For more transfer news, reports and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments