Report: Sporting want €67 million for Bruno Fernandes
05 November at 16:10Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon have slapped a €67 million price tag on midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as per Record cited by sportsmole.co.uk.
The 25-year-old was linked with a move out of Portugal in the summer where he attracted interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
As per the latest report, Sporting have now revealed the price tag of €67 million for the Portugal international ahead of the mid-season transfer window.
