Report: Spurs, Chelsea interested in Real’s Benzema
09 November at 11:45English Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran striker Karim Benzema, as per Sportsmole.co.uk.
The French international has been in more than impressive form in front of the goal in the ongoing season for the Los Blancos where he has scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 14 matches in all competition.
As per the latest report, both London-based clubs—Spurs and Chelsea—have identified the 31-year-old as a perfect fit to bolster their respective squads and can bid for the star forward in the coming months.
