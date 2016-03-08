Report: Spurs edge closer to extending defensive player’s contract
26 December at 14:55English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are edging close to extending contract of Eric Dier, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old has only 18 months left on his current contract with the North London-based club and can play in more than one role for the team.
As per the latest report, after the arrival of new manager Jose Mourinho, Dier is now edging closer to extending his deal with the club which will keep him in London beyond the summer of 2021.
