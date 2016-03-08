Report: Spurs eye former Roma midfielder in January

23 December at 12:00
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brazilian club Flamengo’s midfielder Gerson in the January transfer window, as per 90min.com.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form ever since moving to his current club after spending three unsuccessful seasons with Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.

As per the latest report, Spurs’ hierarchy are impressed with Gerson and are looking to make a move for him in mid-season transfer window in older to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.

