Report: Spurs eye former Roma midfielder in January
23 December at 12:00English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brazilian club Flamengo’s midfielder Gerson in the January transfer window, as per 90min.com.
The 22-year-old has been in impressive form ever since moving to his current club after spending three unsuccessful seasons with Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.
As per the latest report, Spurs’ hierarchy are impressed with Gerson and are looking to make a move for him in mid-season transfer window in older to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
