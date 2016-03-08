Report: Spurs identify former Roma player to bolster midfielder
13 January at 18:15English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brazilian club Flamengo’s midfielder Gerson Santos da Silva, as per Globo Esporte cited by Calciomercato.com.
The North London-based outfit have been struggling in the ongoing campaign where they are nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified former AS Roma midfielder Gerson as a perfect fit to bolster the struggling midfield and are looking to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
