Report: Spurs identify Pochettino replacement
01 October at 18:35English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have identified potential replacement of manager Mauricio Pochettino, as per reports in the English media.
The 47-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club after the North London-giants poor start to their recent campaign.
As per the latest report, Spurs hierarchy have identified England manager Gareth Southgate as the perfect candidate to replace Pochettino.
It is believed that the Argentine is keen to manage either Spanish giants Real Madrid or Italian Serie A outfit Juventus who were interested in acquiring his services during the summer before hiring Maurizio Sarri.
