Report: Spurs likely to sign Barca’s midfielder in January
04 November at 09:55English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are likely to sign Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s highly-rated midfielder Carlos Alena, as per El Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is one of the hottest property in Spanish football and is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time at the Camp Nou.
As per the latest report, Spurs—who have been linked with Alena in the past as well—are likely to make a move for the player in January and are expected to get their player on a loan deal.
