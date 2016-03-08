Report: Spurs’ Mourinho rules out new signings in January
23 December at 09:35English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out any signings in the January transfer window.
The former Inter Milan manager has replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the North London-based club last month.
After his side suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat against his former club Chelsea while playing at home on Sunday, the 56-year-old confirmed while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com that he does not expect any new arrival in the mid-season transfer window.
"In January, I do not need or expect any players,” said Mourinho.
