Zinedine Zidane sent shock waves when he announced his decision to step down as Real Madrid manager today. Zinedine Zidane won three Champions League on a row in his two and a half year spell with Real Madrid.



Real Madrid are prepared to move on despite the shock. Marca now reports English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is the leading target to be their new boss. Mauricio Pochettino just signed a five year deal at Tottenham earlier this month.



Pochettino has enjoyed a gradual progress in his career since leave Espanyol, finding success with Southampton and Spurs in terms of the final position in the table. It would be virtually impossible to convince Tottenha boss to join Real Madrid.



Florentino Perez has been preparing for this situation for a while. As a part of Pochettino’s contract, he will be allowed to leave Tottenham if Real come calling. This is just a rumour and so far nothing has been confirmed.



