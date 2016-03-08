Report: Spurs ready to rival Arsenal for signing of Atletico winger

02 January at 14:55
English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid’s want-away winger Thomas Lemar, as per Foot Mercato cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after failing to produce the goods for the Spanish club ever since making a move from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

As per the latest report, Spurs are also interested in signing Lemar and will be eager to make a move for him in the coming transfer windows.

