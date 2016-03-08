Report: Spurs star gives green light to Inter move
01 June at 12:30Tottenham star Moussa Dembélé has reportedly given green light to move to Inter, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
The Belgian midfielder will see his contract expire in 2019 and his agent has already revealed that the player won’t extend his stay in North London signing a new deal.
Inter are among the Serie A clubs interested in singing the Belgium International (read more here) and reports in Italy claim the nerazzurri are in pole position to sign him.
The club’s director of football Piero Ausilio was in London yesterday and met Miranda as well as representatives of Tottenham. The Brazilian defender was offered a chance to extend his stay at the club until 2020, whilst Ausilio sounded out Dembélé availability with the chiefs of the Premier League giants.
Dembélé, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, has given his green light to move to Inter in the summer. Now the Serie A giants need to make an offer of at least € 30 million to secure the services of the experienced centre midfielder.
