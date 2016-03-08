Report: Spurs' target likely to leave Barca in January
02 November at 16:10Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s highly-rated midfielder Carles Alena is looking certain to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is being rated highly in the football community and it is believed that that English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur see him as a potential replacement for veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen.
As per the latest report, Alena is all but certain to leave the Catalan-based club in January on a loan deal after managing to get just 45 minutes of first-team football under his belt.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments