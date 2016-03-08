Report: Spurs, United interested in Juve’s Matuidi

04 October at 19:00
Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi, as per reports in the English media.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Turin-based outfit and it is not clear whether he will extend his his stay in Italy.

Therefore, as per the latest development, both Spur and United are keen on signing the former PSG midfielder for free in the summer of 2020.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.