Report: Spurs, United interested in Juve’s Matuidi
04 October at 19:00Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi, as per reports in the English media.
The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Turin-based outfit and it is not clear whether he will extend his his stay in Italy.
Therefore, as per the latest development, both Spur and United are keen on signing the former PSG midfielder for free in the summer of 2020.
