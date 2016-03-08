Report: Sterling dreams of Real Madrid move
23 September at 17:20English Premier League giants Manchester City’s star striker Raheem Sterling’s agent has met with the Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid’s representatives to intensity the transfer rumours.
According to reports from The Athletic, Sterling’s agent Aidy Ward has met with José Angel Sanchez in the last few days who is considered to be the right hand of Real’s President Florentino Perez.
The 24-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining City from Liverpool where he has scored 53 goals in just 135 league appearances.
